Two women arrested in connection with drug trafficking
Two women have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking, the police said.
The Anti-Drug Squad arrested the women, aged 47 and 72 after several sachets suspected to be cocaine were found.
The discovery was made at a residence in Kalkara late last night.
More of the same drug was also found hidden in the same residence.
The two women are being held at Police Headquarters, Floriana, for further investigation.