Thief steals cash in armed Fgura robbery

A thief successfully stole a sum of cash during an armed robbery in Fgura.

At 11pm yesterday, police were told that a theft had taken place at Triq il-Karmnu.

According to police, a hooded man approached a 25-year-old Filipina woman with a sharp weapon, asking her for money.

The aggressor fled the scene after stealing a sum of money. No one was injured.

Police investigations by police are ongoing.