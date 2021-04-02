menu

Thief steals cash in armed Fgura robbery

A hooded man approached a 25-year-old woman with a sharp weapon, asking her for money

nicole_meilak
2 April 2021, 9:18am
by Nicole Meilak

A thief successfully stole a sum of cash during an armed robbery in Fgura.

At 11pm yesterday, police were told that a theft had taken place at Triq il-Karmnu.

According to police, a hooded man approached a 25-year-old Filipina woman with a sharp weapon, asking her for money.

The aggressor fled the scene after stealing a sum of money. No one was injured.

Police investigations by police are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.