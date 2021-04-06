Former footballers Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti granted bail on money laundering charges

Former footballer Darren Debono has been released on bail after being arrested for money laundering.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech released Debono from arrest against a €50,000 deposit and a €150,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to observe a curfew and prohibited from going within 10 metres of the coastline. His co-acused Jeffrey Chetcuti had been released on bail in a previous sitting.

Last year police raids had targeted Debono, and a number of his associates touted to be involved in an international fuel smuggling operation.

In court today, a number of former employees of World Water Fisheries - of which Debono is the main shareholder- testified as to aspects of the firm’s day-to-day operations. One witness, the company’s financial controller, Charles Farrugia, told the court that he had not fully taken on the role when he quit the company in March 2014 and that the financial controller work was outsourced to Chris Baldacchino.

Baldacchino’s name cropped up in another witness’ testimony, that of Marylouise Buhagiar, who was a clerk there. She would answer to Kathleen Gouder and auditor Chris Baldacchino, she said, adding that she also knew Debono as he “used to run the office.”

Lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell and Giannella De Marco are defence counsel to the accused.