Stabbing victim tries to forgive assailant in court

The alleged victim of a murder attempt has gone to court in order to forgive his assailant.

During the compilation of evidence against a Libyan man accused of attempted homicide, defence lawyer Jason Grima told the court that the alleged victim had contacted him through a friend, telling the lawyer that the victim wanted to sign a waiver and forgive the accused.

Grima explained to Magistrate Marseann Farrugia that the alleged victim had apparently been directed to speak to a lawyer by the Police Inspector investigating the case and had come to him. Grima could not accept the brief as he was representing the accused in the case.

The victim came to court on Tuesday, but was not allowed to testify.

Lawyer George Camilleri appearing on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office objected to having the alleged victim testify, arguing that the witness had not been summoned and the correct procedure had not been followed.

Camilleri asked the court to order the inspector to testify as to the sequence of events first.

Replying to the prosecutor, Grima pointed out that the defence had the right to summon any witness at any stage during the compilation of evidence. He did not object to the request of having the inspector testify.

Magistrate Farrugia rejected the request, stating that the correct procedure had not been followed. The magistrate also said that even had the alleged victim wanted to forgive the accused, two of the charges against him would be still prosecutable ex officio.

The defence requested the court postpone delivering its decree on a bail request filed on behalf of the accused until these witnesses are heard.

Also testifying this morning was Mark Schembri, a consultant surgeon at Mater Dei Hospital.

He had examined the victim, who he understood had been in pain when he was admitted at Mater Dei Hospital, but had only done so in the morning during routine ward rounds.

The victim had been stabbed in the left lower abdomen. From medical examination, it emerged that there was penetration of the abdominal cavity however, there was no perforation his organs. The patient was then transferred for CT scan.

The surgeon described a penetration of the lower organ as a ‘serious’ injury saying that he was lucky to have missed a vital organ.

Lawyers Karl Muscat and George Camilleri appeared on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.