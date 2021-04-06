No bail for man accused of holding his mother against her will

A man from Żabbar has been remanded in custody after being charged with the illegal arrest of his 65-year-old mother, as well as with threatening and harassing her.

The 54-year-old man was arraigned before Magistrate Marseann Farrugia this afternoon.

In addition to the domestic violence charges, he was also accused of failing to submit to legitimate police orders.

A protection order in favour of the woman was requested.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested bail.

The court denied the request, ordering that he be remanded in custody.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.