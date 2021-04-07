Caruana Galizia murder: Judge to rule whether Vince Muscat's police statements will be included in Degiorgio brothers case

A judge will decree on whether statements given by Vince Muscat to the police will be admitted in the murder case against the Degiorgio brothers.

In a short sitting this morning, Judge Edwina Grima heard submissions on the matter from the prosecution and the defence.

If she allows the statements to be exhibited as evidence, they will have to be included in the compilation of evidence.

George and Alfred Degiorgio are charged with murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017. Muscat had been charged alongside them but admitted last February and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement.

The Degiorgios are pleading not guilty but have asked for a presidential pardon for which they are willing to spill the beans on two other people – a former minister and a middleman – whom they claim were involved in Caruana Galizia’s murder and who have not been charged or granted any pardon.