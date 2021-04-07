Żebbuġ residents say fuel station will render their home 'uninhabitable'

A group of Żebbuġ residents have filed a judicial protest against the reactivation of a permit to operate an inactive petrol station, arguing that it is a health hazard that will negatively affect the value of their neighbouring properties.

The residents of Triq Sciortino filed the protest in the First Hall of the Civil Court against Stella Abela, the Environment Minister, the Planning Authority, the Regulator for Energy and Water Services and the State Advocate.

Philip Grech, whose house is adjacent to the petrol station, together with the house’s co-owners, Maria Bonnici and Carmelina Gauci, objected after defendant Stella Abela applied for a permit to operate the fuel stop.

Abela had been granted a development permit subject to third party rights. It was initially valid for five years and extended to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plaintiffs are arguing that the operation of the petrol station in the village core, near the school and surrounded by residences, is a health hazard and danger to the residents, and contravenes the local plan.

They add that the area was supposed to be converted into a pedestrian and recreational zone and that this plan was now jeopardised by the reactivation of the fuel station.

The petrol pump itself is situated directly underneath the plaintiff’s bedroom and will have six vents near his balcony, pumping out benzine fumes. The property will be rendered uninhabitable, say the plaintiffs, breaching their fundamental human right to peaceful enjoyment of property.

Lawyers Joseph Calleja and Henry Antoncich signed the judicial protest.