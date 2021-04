A 78-year-old man has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after injuring himself while working in a stable.

The incident happened in Handaq Road, Qormi at around 1:00 pm.

Police said the man was cutting wood using a grinder.

A medical team was called on site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.