Degiorgios accuse Cabinet of sitting on pardons to protect ‘former minister’ mastermind

The two brothers accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia have explicitly suggested that the government is sitting on their requests for a pardon because they have information which, they claim, connects the murder to a “former government minister” who they say was a mastermind.

This emerges from a statement issued this morning by William Cuschieri, the lawyer for George and Alfred Degiorgio, who are accused of carrying out the murder of the journalist. In their statement the brothers claim that they had made requests to the President of the Republic of Malta for the granting of a Presidential Pardon last month - George Degiorgio on the 10th March, and Alfred Degiorgio on the 22nd March – offering to give “all the information they have in connection with the accusations made against them and with other crimes which happened in the past which information is direct, known personally to them and not mere hearsay.”

They have not received any replies to date, they state.

The accused pair asked what was holding the authorities and institutions back from formally acknowledging receipt of their requests and from considering them “seriously and expeditiously.”

They point out that in the case of Melvin Theuma Presidential Pardon was given in a very short period of time through a decision by ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who acted alone.

“Why does the State prefer to consider and grant Presidential Pardons to a third party who, as has already resulted from his testimony, does not have direct evidence but is relying on what he says that they have told him?” asked Cuschieri, also asking why the State “did not wish to hear what they had to say and consider the information they have in accordance with the law.”

The lawyer pointedly asks: “Could it be the case that the authorities, the institutions and finally the State do not want to consider their requests in the manner contemplated by law because they advised that the information they have should lead in the case of the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia, amongst others, to a mastermind who was a Government Minister and therefore there exists a serious conflict of interest in those who in accordance to law should give their recommendation about the requests made by them?

“Could it be the case that the authorities, the institutions and finally the State do not want to consider their requests in the manner contemplated by law because they advised that the information they have should lead to a mastermind who was a Government Minister and present day sitting Minister in other cases where very serious crimes have been committed and therefore there exists a serious conflict of interest in those who in accordance to law should give their recommendation about the requests made by them?”

The men suggest that the Cabinet of Government Ministers that is supposed to give its recommendation on their requests has a conflict of interest when asked to decide whether to recommend the granting of a Presidential Pardon in connection with the naming of and the giving of information about the sitting Government Minister forming part of the same Cabinet, “who was involved in very serious crimes,” including the Caruana Galizia murder.

The statement explicitly suggests that the minister in question was part of the previous cabinet and “was involved as a mastermind in the case of the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

“Are these the circumstances which are holding back that their requests are considered in accordance to law because the State is protecting itself from itself and its own wrong doing?”