Man injured after falling from ladder at Swieqi construction site

A 58-year-old man from Iklin has been seriously injured after falling from a ladder at a Swieqi construction site.

The police said the incident happened at around 9:30 am on Tuesday in Triq il-Keffa, Swieqi.

District police were called on site together with a medical team which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was working in a construction site when the accident happened.

Police investigations are ongoing.