Man injured after falling from ladder at Swieqi construction site
58-year-old hospitalised after Swieqi incident
A 58-year-old man from Iklin has been seriously injured after falling from a ladder at a Swieqi construction site.
The police said the incident happened at around 9:30 am on Tuesday in Triq il-Keffa, Swieqi.
District police were called on site together with a medical team which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Preliminary investigations showed the man was working in a construction site when the accident happened.
Police investigations are ongoing.