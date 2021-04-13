menu

Man injured after falling from ladder at Swieqi construction site

58-year-old hospitalised after Swieqi incident 

karl_azzopardi
13 April 2021, 11:31am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 58-year-old man from Iklin has been seriously injured after falling from a ladder at a Swieqi construction site.  

The police said the incident happened at around 9:30 am on Tuesday in Triq il-Keffa, Swieqi.  

District police were called on site together with a medical team which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.  

Preliminary investigations showed the man was working in a construction site when the accident happened.  

Police investigations are ongoing.  

