Woman comes face-to-face with thief in attempted robbery
The thief was mid-way through an attempted robbery when the victim returned home
A man has been arrested in relation to an attempted robbery, with police investigations underway.
Police received a report on the issue at 2:45pm.
A woman explained to the police that, as she returned to her house in the afternoon, she came face-to-face with her thief, the latter of which fled the scene as soon as the encounter happened.
The woman gave a description of the aggressor while police identified the vehicle used by the aggressor.
A team from the Rapid Intervention Unit conducted a search, and the vehicle was stopped in Kirkop.
The aggressor, a 48-year-old Italian resident of Żurrieq, was subsequently arrested.