Woman comes face-to-face with thief in attempted robbery

A man has been arrested in relation to an attempted robbery, with police investigations underway.

Police received a report on the issue at 2:45pm.

A woman explained to the police that, as she returned to her house in the afternoon, she came face-to-face with her thief, the latter of which fled the scene as soon as the encounter happened.

The woman gave a description of the aggressor while police identified the vehicle used by the aggressor.

A team from the Rapid Intervention Unit conducted a search, and the vehicle was stopped in Kirkop.

The aggressor, a 48-year-old Italian resident of Żurrieq, was subsequently arrested.