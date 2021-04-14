menu

Woman comes face-to-face with thief in attempted robbery

The thief was mid-way through an attempted robbery when the victim returned home

nicole_meilak
14 April 2021, 7:43pm
by Nicole Meilak

A man has been arrested in relation to an attempted robbery, with police investigations underway.

Police received a report on the issue at 2:45pm.

A woman explained to the police that, as she returned to her house in the afternoon, she came face-to-face with her thief, the latter of which fled the scene as soon as the encounter happened.

The woman gave a description of the aggressor while police identified the vehicle used by the aggressor. 

A team from the Rapid Intervention Unit conducted a search, and the vehicle was stopped in Kirkop. 

The aggressor, a 48-year-old Italian resident of Żurrieq, was subsequently arrested.

