[LIVE] Koħħu testifies against Degiorgio brothers in compilation of evidence

The compilation of evidence against two men accused of planting and triggering the bomb which killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues this morning.

In today's sitting, Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu is expected to testify. Muscat admitted to his part in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

George Degiorgio 55, from St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, also St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu 55, known as il-Kohhu are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, aided by the Attorney General's office, are prosecuting.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.