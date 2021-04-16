[LIVE] Koħħu testifies against Degiorgio brothers in compilation of evidence
Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against two men accused of planting and triggering the bomb which killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues with testimony from Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu
The compilation of evidence against two men accused of planting and triggering the bomb which killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues this morning.
In today's sitting, Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu is expected to testify. Muscat admitted to his part in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
George Degiorgio 55, from St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, also St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu 55, known as il-Kohhu are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.
Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.
Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, aided by the Attorney General's office, are prosecuting.
Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.
Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.
Muscat: “In a garage in Naxxar.”
Cuschieri: “Did you have the keys?”
Muscat: “No, but about twice I was given the keys and had gone there alone.” Kurt Sansone
Muscat: “One time we were sitting beneath a wall and Alfred Degiorgio got a phone call. He later said it was Melvine Theuma and had said he was pressing him too hard. But I never heard or saw Theuma pressuring Alfred.” Kurt Sansone
Muscat: “Yes.”
Cuschieri: “So, it seems that Alfred wanted to stop the whole thing?”
”Muscat: “No, not stop it.” Kurt Sansone
He says the first time, he waited near the Msida church. The second time, Alfred Degiorgio told him about the price negotiations.
On the third occasion, the election was mentioned and €1,500 were handed over to ‘go and have a drink’. “I took, I don't know, €300 or €500 of these,” Muscat says.
The fourth and fifth time were after the election had passed. “I had given him a lift and he told me ‘Fred the money is in my possession the 150 so you can start’. Kurt Sansone
Muscat: “Yes.” Kurt Sansone
Muscat: “Nothing. Nothing. Always what Alfred told me.” Kurt Sansone
Muscat: “As little as possible.” Kurt Sansone
Muscat: “We were agreeing on a price. Then he said after the election we'll get the go ahead.”
Cuschieri: “Precisely, what did the election have to do with it?”
Muscat: “I don’t know what it had to do with the homicide. I am repeating what Alfred Degiorgio told me.” Kurt Sansone
Muscat: “Melvin Theuma said Debono, according to Alfred Degiorgio, had a ‘big job’.”
Cuschieri: “You told us that Melvin Theuma came to the potato shed and he found Darren Debono, known as it-Topo. How do you know that Theuma found Debono, if you were not there?”
Muscat: “Alfred Degiorgio told me.” Kurt Sansone