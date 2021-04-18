Young man dies after crashing car into a tree in Rabat
19-year-old dead in Sunday morning traffic accident
A 19-year-old man has died after crashing his Volkswagen Bora into a tree on Sunday morning.
Police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Infetti, Rabat at 11am. The driver lived in Attard.
The man lost control of his car, before crashing into a tree and a wall. Photos of the accident show the car’s engine was flung to the other side of the road due to the impact.
A 19-year-old passenger, who also resides in Attard, was seriously injured in the accident, and has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.