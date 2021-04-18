Young man dies after crashing car into a tree in Rabat

A 19-year-old man has died after crashing his Volkswagen Bora into a tree on Sunday morning.

Police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Infetti, Rabat at 11am. The driver lived in Attard.

The man lost control of his car, before crashing into a tree and a wall. Photos of the accident show the car’s engine was flung to the other side of the road due to the impact.

A 19-year-old passenger, who also resides in Attard, was seriously injured in the accident, and has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.