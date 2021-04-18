menu

Young man dies after crashing car into a tree in Rabat

19-year-old dead in Sunday morning traffic accident   

karl_azzopardi
18 April 2021, 1:11pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The site of the crash in Triq tal-Infetti, Rabat Photo: CMRU
The site of the crash in Triq tal-Infetti, Rabat Photo: CMRU

A 19-year-old man has died after crashing his Volkswagen Bora into a tree on Sunday morning.

Police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Infetti, Rabat at 11am. The driver lived in Attard.

The man lost control of his car, before crashing into a tree and a wall. Photos of the accident show the car’s engine was flung to the other side of the road due to the impact.

A 19-year-old passenger, who also resides in Attard, was seriously injured in the accident, and has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.