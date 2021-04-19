Law student Julian Spiteri identified as 19-year-old victim of Rabat traffic accident

The 19-year-old from Attard who died tragically in a fatal traffic accident in Rabat has been identified as Julian Spiteri, a law student at the University of Malta.

Matthew Tabone, son of jeweller George Tabone, of Gram Jewellers, was a passenger in the car. Also aged 19 from Attard, he was battling grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital but is reportedly now stable.

The young man died after he lost control of his Volkswagen Bora and collided with a tree along Triq Tal-Infetti, which is right beneath Saqqajja Hill.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has opened an inquiry into the fatal accident, while police investigations are underway.

Tabone’s father George Tabone expressed mixed emotions on the tragic accident, in a message posted on Facebook. “There are moments that are a miracle and one can only be grateful for; but how can it be a miracle when it is indeed a tragedy for others? My emotions are of both gratitude and sorrow. Fly high, ‘piccolo grande dottore’.”

Spiteri was well known among his course mates and peers at St. Aloysius College, his alma mater. Friends paid tribute to his wonderful character.

Balluta Barracudas FC, the amateur team with whom Spiteri played, extended condolences to the victim's family. “It is impossible for us to put words to the emotion and grief all of us are feeling right now. Julian Spiteri blessed whoever he met with his charm, wit, compassionate nature, intelligence and do it all approach to life. He challenged everyone he knew to be better people and helped them in the process to do so, leaving behind so many cherished memories with so many different people.

“To this, we mourn his death in the way he would have wanted; as a celebration of the extraordinary man he was and will continue to be in our hearts and minds forever. We send our wholehearted condolences to his family and offer to share their tears and burdens now and forever.”