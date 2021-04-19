Silvio Debono drops libel cases against Daphne Caruana Galizia following settlement

DB Group owner Silvio Debono has dropped 19 libel suits against slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after reaching a settlement with her family.

Debono had filed all the libel suits four years ago in March 2017, seven months before her untimely death, after she had written a series of articles related to the ITS land deal.

The land is to be turned into the City Centre development by his company DB Group.

Following Caruana Galizia’s death, her husband and three sons stepped in as respondents.

The agreement between the two parties was concluded in March, and will see Debono withdrawing all claims against the assassinated journalist’s sons and husband.

The family from their end will withdraw all pleas against Caruana Galizia. The agreement has been duly signed and a copy filed in court records earlier this month.

Magistrate Victor Axiak decreed the law suits as formally ceded.