Man hospitalised following two storey fall from Marsa factory
The victim was carrying out some work when he fell from the roof of the factory
A 28-year old man was hospitalised following a two-floor fall from the roof of a factory.
According to police, the victim, from Rabat, was carrying out works when he fell a two-storey distance from the roof of a factory in the Marsa industrial area.
Police were informed of the incident at 2:30pm.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team and later escorted to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
He was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.