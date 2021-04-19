Man hospitalised following two storey fall from Marsa factory

A 28-year old man was hospitalised following a two-floor fall from the roof of a factory.

According to police, the victim, from Rabat, was carrying out works when he fell a two-storey distance from the roof of a factory in the Marsa industrial area.

Police were informed of the incident at 2:30pm.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team and later escorted to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.