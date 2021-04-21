[LIVE] Daphne murder | Vince Muscat testifies how 'powerful' gang was surprised at ending up in prison

The compilation of evidence against two men accused of planting and triggering the bomb which killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues this morning with the testimony of Vince Muscat.

George Degiorgio 55, from St Paul's Bay, known as Iċ-Ċiniż and Alfred Degiorgio, 53, also of St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu are charged with Caruana Galizia's murder.

Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, admitted to his part in the murder last February and was handed down a 15-year jail term following a plea bargain agreement in return for State evidence.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, aided by the Attorney General's office, are prosecuting.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.