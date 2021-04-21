Man charged with aggravated drug possession stands to lose €38,000 in bail money

38-year-old Frederick Dalli from Marsa was remanded in custody this morning after being charged with possession of cocaine and heroin in circumstances which denoted they were not for his personal use, near a place where youths gather.

Dalli was also accused of breaching no less than five separate bail decrees. The total amount of security pledged for his various bails reached €38,000.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody. Bail was not requested.

Lawyers Amanda Spiteri Grech and Mario Mifsud appeared for Dalli.

Inspectors Marshal Mallia and Steven Ryan Micallef prosecuted.