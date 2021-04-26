Daphne Caruana Galizia murder: Degiorgio brothers make second pardon request

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio have made a fresh request for a presidential pardon in relation to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and other crimes.

Monday’s letter comes a week after Cabinet recommended refusal for a similar pardon request the pair had filed last month.

In their letter to President George Vella, the brothers asked to be treated “like others” and a decision in their case be based on what they had to say.

They said the President did not have to follow Cabinet’s recommendation and he could exercise his prerogative.

The Degiorgio brothers said their first pardon request was dismissed without them having been spoken to by the police unlike what happened in the pardons granted to middleman Melvin Theuma and self-confessed murderer Vince Muscat.

The brothers stand charged with placing and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

They said in their letter that “no one in Malta” seems to be willing to hear what they have to say despite having “true, reliable, credible and direct” evidence about the crimes they are willing to speak about.

The brothers claim to possess information that is not hearsay on a former minister’s involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder and another middleman, neither of which have been charged or granted a pardon.

They also claim to have direct information linking the same ex-minister and a sitting minister, to the HSBC failed heist in 2010.

“That the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth is revealed and all those involved are brought to justice” does not only interest the Degiorgios but is “everybody’s interest,” the brothers said in their letter.

They expressed concern that no one will hear what they have to say, because of the public position of the individuals about whom they possess information.

The Degiorgios said there was a clear conflict of interest within Cabinet and that conflict cannot be avoided simply through the recusal of one of its sitting ministers.

Carmelo Abela, last week withdrew from the Cabinet meeting that discussed the pardon request, after lawyer Jason Azzopardi flagged him as the sitting minister referred to by the accused.

Abela has denied any involvement and filed libel proceedings against Azzopardi.

Cabinet’s decision to turn down the first pardon request was taken after hearing advice from the attorney general and the police commissioner.

The Degiorgios said they learnt of Cabinet’s decision through media reports and had never received an acknowledgement that their request had been received.

The brothers had subsequently filed a judicial protest.

Lawyer William Cuschieri signed the letter.