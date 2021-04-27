Zenith Finance owner Matthew Pace in court over money laundering charges
The compilation of evidence against Zenith Finance owner Matthew Pace and director Lorraine Falzon continues this morning.
Pace and Falzon were charged with money laundering back in March. In a previous sitting, both were granted bail.
Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo, appearing as defence counsel for the accused, requested bail for Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon.
There are no further witnesses for today. Matthew Vella
Gatt raises a point of law. The court cannot permit irrelevant evidence to be presented. “We want to hear about the illegality committed by Hillman et al, otherwise we are just filling files.”
Witness says she was summoned to present “all the data relating to the companies”. The court is livid. Matthew Vella