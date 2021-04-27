Zenith Finance owner Matthew Pace in court over money laundering charges

The compilation of evidence against Zenith Finance owner Matthew Pace and director Lorraine Falzon continues this morning.

Pace and Falzon were charged with money laundering back in March. In a previous sitting, both were granted bail.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo, appearing as defence counsel for the accused, requested bail for Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon.

