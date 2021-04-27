[LIVE] Former Allied Group director Vince Buhagiar in court on money laundering

The compilation of evidence against Vince Buhagiar, the former chairman of Progress Press, continues this morning.

The case concerning Buhagiar involved allegations that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri conspired with Buhagiar and another Allied Group managing director, Adrian Hillman, to cream off thousands from a deal through which Progress Press bought printing machinery from Kasco.

Progress Press is part of the Allied Group, which also publishes the Times of Malta newspaper.

The case is being heard in front of Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

READ MORE: Bribery disguised as commissions, court hears in case against former Allied Group chief Vince Buhagiar