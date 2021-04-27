Man arrested after shooting protected bird at Miżieb woodland

A 44-year-old man was arrested by the police’s Environmental Protection Unit for shooting down a Honey Buzzard.

At around 11:00 am, the police received reports that someone was shooting at the protected bird species in the Mizieb woodland.

When arriving onsite, the police identified the hunter, and a search was carried out inside his vehicle, where they found the dead bird.

In his pocket, the police also found feathers of the dead Honey Buzzard.

The man is being held at the Floriana lockup, and is expected to be charged in the coming days.