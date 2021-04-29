Melvin Theuma insists that Yorgen Fenech is sole mastermind of Caruana Galizia murder

Self-confessed middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Melvin Theuma, has insisted today that “only Yorgen Fenech” had masterminded the murder.

At a point in his three-hour-long testimony in the compilation of evidence against the “tal-Maksar” Agius brothers and their associates, Theuma said that “Chris Cardona and Keith Schembri were being mentioned by Yorgen Fenech and Johann Cremona and on TV” but swore that there was only one mastermind: Yorgen Fenech.

"I am under oath here. It was only Yorgen. He gave me the €150,000 to kill Daphne, no one else,” Theuma says.

Despite this, later on in his testimony, he claimed that "Chris Cardona engaged the Degiorgios to commit the murder," explaining that he had been told this by both Johann Cremona and Yorgen Fenech.

Theuma complained that his entire family was suffering because of “who he was”, adding that banks, insurance companies and other businesses did not want anything to do with them. When he was arrested, he complained that the police had seized all his devices and cash. "I didn't even have €10 to buy something for my son,” he said.

Despite the self-pity, Theuma was defiant, at one point shouting, “I am ready to suffer the consequences of my misdeeds!”

A selection of his covertly recorded conversations with Yorgen Fenech will be played in court on May 4.

