Man arrested in police drug raid on Marsa residence
The raid on Thursday discovered drugs ready for trafficking and various suspected illicit substances.
A raid by the Police Drugs Squad resulted in the arrests of a 35 year-old man from Marsa on suspicion of drug trafficking and a 21 year-old man from Kalkara who is suspected of breaching bail conditions.
Thursday’s raid on Spencer Hill in Marsa discovered drugs ready for trafficking on the 35 year-old’s person. A subsequent search of his home in Marsa returned what the police suspect to be cocaine, heroin, methadone and cannabis, amongst paraphernalia linked to drugs.
The 21 year-old was arrested in the street outside the residence, as he was found to be outside in an apparent breach of his bail conditions.
The men will be arraigned later today.