Man arrested in police drug raid on Marsa residence

A raid by the Police Drugs Squad resulted in the arrests of a 35 year-old man from Marsa on suspicion of drug trafficking and a 21 year-old man from Kalkara who is suspected of breaching bail conditions.

Thursday’s raid on Spencer Hill in Marsa discovered drugs ready for trafficking on the 35 year-old’s person. A subsequent search of his home in Marsa returned what the police suspect to be cocaine, heroin, methadone and cannabis, amongst paraphernalia linked to drugs.

The 21 year-old was arrested in the street outside the residence, as he was found to be outside in an apparent breach of his bail conditions.