In separate incidents, two men hospitalised after late night two-storey fall

A Syrian national was reported having fallen two storeys from a private residence on Naxxar Road, Birkikrara, at 1:30am.

First Aid was given to the man by a Mater Dei paramedic crew. He suffered serious injuries. Investigations by district police are underway.

In another incident that took place on Sunday evening at 9:45pm, a man was reported having fallen one storey from a residence on Triq il-Port Ruman, in St Paul’s Bay. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mater Dei Hospital. Investigations by district police are underway.