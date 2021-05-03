menu

Motorcyclist injured in Regional Road accident

karl_azzopardi
3 May 2021, 6:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 52-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after an accident in Regional Road, Santa Venera.

Police said their assistance was requested at around 3:00 pm on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed the 52-year-old’s Honda motorcycle was involved in an impact with a Toyota Aygo driven by a 27-year-old from Rabat.

A medical team took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

