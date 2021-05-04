Man pleads not guilty to possession of 87 cocaine sachets

A 25-year-old man from Attard was arraigned in court before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace on accusations of cocaine possession.

During the night between 2 and 3 May, the man was stopped in a police road block in Triq il-Wied, Msida, and a search in his vehicle yielded 87 sachets of cocaine under the driver's seat.

Charged on Tuesday, the accused pleaded not guilty, and was released on bail under certain conditions.