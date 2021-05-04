Man pleads not guilty to possession of 87 cocaine sachets
A 25-year-old man from Attard was arraigned in court before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace on accusations of cocaine possession.
During the night between 2 and 3 May, the man was stopped in a police road block in Triq il-Wied, Msida, and a search in his vehicle yielded 87 sachets of cocaine under the driver's seat.
Charged on Tuesday, the accused pleaded not guilty, and was released on bail under certain conditions.
The prosecution was led by Inspectors Colin Sheldon and Justine Grech.