[LIVE] Compilation of evidence against Agius brothers and associates continues

Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continues

matthew_agius
5 May 2021, 8:41am
by Matthew Agius
Two of the accused being led out of court. (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Two of the accused being led out of court. (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
08:49 The lawyers and prosecutors stream out of the magistrate’s chambers and assume their usual positions in the courtroom. Laura Calleja
08:48 The lawyers, and prosecutors are in the magistrate’s chambers. The accused men are still in the courtroom, under the watchful eye of armed prison guards, led by Prisons director Alexander Dalli. Laura Calleja
08:43 We are waiting for proceedings to start. Laura Calleja
08:43 Good morning. Laura Calleja

The compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio will continue this morning. 

The Aguis brothers are facing charges of involvement in two murders, including that of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Key courtroom players

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.

