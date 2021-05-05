Customs dog sniffs out undeclared cash on airport passenger
Customs Canine Unit dog detects sum of undeclared cash on a passenger at Malta International Airport
Customs dog Charlie sniffed out a sum of undeclared cash on a passenger in the departure lounge.
Customs said that after Charlie sniffed out the passenger, an Egyptian, he was escorted to the customs office for further inspection.
A search of the passenger's luggage and personal belongings found that he was carrying €11,290 on his persons.
He was fined on the spot.