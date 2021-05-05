Six years’ jail for teacher who repeatedly raped 12-year-old student

The Court of Criminal Appeal has confirmed a six-year prison sentence handed to a teacher who sexually abused a student for a four-year period between 1992 and 1996.

Alexander Giacomotto, 69, of Birkirkara, was arrested in 2007 after the boy opened up to his girlfriend and was encouraged to tell the police.

The victim was targeted when he was just 12 years old and carried on till he was 16. He had been taken by his teacher to his Qawra apartment, where he was plied with alcohol and shown pornography. The boy was subsequently pressed to perform a sex act on the man.

Giacomotto had given the boy money and had later convinced his parents to send the boy to him for private lessons. Despite resisting the man’s advances, Giacomotto had carried on regardless, raping the boy several times over the course of four years.

The abuser had gifted his victim a computer, free private lessons and a €23,000 deposit on a property.

In her decision, confirming the jail sentence, madam justice Edwina Grima agreed completely with the court of the first instance.

She dismissed suggestions that the case was time-barred, pointing out that the last sexual act took place in 1996 and the report was made in 2006, well within the 15-year prescriptive period established by the law.

Likewise, complaints about the severity of the punishment, the Court of Appeal noted that the punishment awarded fell squarely within the parameters of the law in force at the time of the crime’s commission, which ranged between a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 12 years.

The judge observed that the accused’s criminal record showed he had been convicted of similar crimes in the past, saying this was a cause for concern.

She also pointed out that the psychological harm caused to the victim was great and noted that the victim needed therapy to recover from the abuse at the hands of his teacher.