Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after hit-and-run incident
A motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay
A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday following a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay.
The accident took place at around 11:10pm on the St Paul's Bay bypass.
Police said the motorcyclist riding a Honda CBR said he was hit by a vehicle that took off.
The 30-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
Magistrate Astrid May Grima has been appointed to the case.