Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after hit-and-run incident

A motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay

7 May 2021, 7:44am
The accident took place at around 11:10pm on the St Paul's Bay bypass
A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday following a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay.

The accident took place at around 11:10pm on the St Paul's Bay bypass.

Police said the motorcyclist riding a Honda CBR said he was hit by a vehicle that took off.

The 30-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima has been appointed to the case.

