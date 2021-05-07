Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after hit-and-run incident

A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday following a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay.

The accident took place at around 11:10pm on the St Paul's Bay bypass.

Police said the motorcyclist riding a Honda CBR said he was hit by a vehicle that took off.

The 30-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima has been appointed to the case.