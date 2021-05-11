[LIVE] Keith Schembri receiving medical treatment as financial crime case continues

Keith Schembri will not be appearing in court since he is receiving medical treatment as the compilation of evidence against him and other associates from his Kasco Group continues this morning.

Schembri, together with his elderly father Alfio Schembri, a director of several of the Kasco companies, and business partner Malcolm Scerri and financial controller Robert Zammit have been charged on multiple counts of money laundering, fraud, forgery and corruption.

They formed part of 11 people charged back in March, including a former managing director at Allied Newspapers, publishers of Times of Malta.

Schembri's lawyer has said that Keith Schembri has been hospitalised and is receiving medical treatment.