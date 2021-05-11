menu

[LIVE] Eyewitness describes finding Carmel Chircop's body: 'His right hand was still moving'

Follow live as the compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continues

matthew_agius
11 May 2021, 8:43am
by Matthew Agius
Two of the accused being led out of court. (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
12:18 The court will now take a 15-minute break. Laura Calleja
12:18 Looking at the contract, he said that the bank paid € 1.3million, €1.7million was paid by cheque, but he was not in a position to confirm whether this was a bank draft or a private cheque. Laura Calleja
12:15 The notary says that he was not involved but had heard that Agius was contesting the debt. But no explanation was given to the notary at the signing. The parties were very serene, and the process was uneventful, he says. Laura Calleja
12:13 In September 2017, the hypothec was cancelled. What led to this cancellation Laura Calleja
12:13 The lawyer asks about the contract of cancellation of the debt. It appears that the widow and son of Chricop had appeared on the deed together with Adrian Agius. Laura Calleja
12:11 He is shown the documents presented by the notary and is examining them at the moment. Laura Calleja
12:10 Lawyer Vincent Galea for the Chircop family asks to question the witness. Laura Calleja
12:08 Agius had an evident problem because aside from the BNF hypothec, there was hearsay evidence of other creditors, says the notary. Laura Calleja
12:07 A hypothec over Agius' property was made. "Usually, a constitution of debt is in three parts, the title, the debt, the guarantee." The hypothec was over the property only, says the notary. "Agius and the Chircop were very cordial and joking around with each other; he recalls when asked if there was any animosity between the two. Laura Calleja
12:04 Chircop appeared in his own and his wife's name, not for a company. His wife was among the people not there, the witness says. Laura Calleja
12:03 Was no reference ever made to cession but only to a constitution of debt? asks the lawyer. "I don't believe I had ever made a promise of sale where Chircop had bought a property," says the witness. He says he cannot recall exactly what happened after eight years. "The point of a constitution of debt is to give executive title where there wasn't one." Laura Calleja
11:57 The witness is signing some documents which he will be exhibiting. Lawyer Alfred Abela will then cross-examine him. Laura Calleja
11:56 More supermarkets were looking for investors. The notary says the brains behind the business was Ryan Schembri. He notes that Schembri had shown him some documents but that he had thought them "too good to be true." Laura Calleja
11:52 "I wasn't Chircop's usual notary. He engaged me to do this job. But he appeared agitated and eager to close this deal," the witness says. Laura Calleja
11:50 The property was later sold for €1.2million through transactions involving APS Bank and BNF Bank, the witness says. Laura Calleja
11:48 The notary says that he had gathered from the media that Agius had tried to impugn the act but says that nobody had ever spoken to him about the contract at that time. Laura Calleja
11:45 The witness adds that it was signed at Schembri's lawyer's office at Vincenti Buildings, Valletta. Laura Calleja
11:44 Camilleri asks what Etienne Cassar had said, but the notary says he cannot recall. Laura Calleja
11:43 This sum represented Chircop's investment in EROM and services given to Agius and Schembri, the witness says. Laura Calleja
11:41 At the time, Ryan Schembri and More Supermarkets had built a substantial business. Chircop had contributed by loaning the money to him. They confirmed that €700,000 was due, while €50,000 had already been paid, explains the notary. Laura Calleja
11:39 The debt was €750,000, for money loaned by the Chircops' to EROM ltd, the witness says. Laura Calleja
11:38 "These partners were Ryan Schembri on behalf of EROM Ltd and Adrian Agius. There were other involved too. The co-guarantors, the spouses, had come to my office later that evening to crystallise the constitution of debt," the witness says. Laura Calleja
11:36 Mangion is asked how long he knew Chircop. "Not long. He was known in the circles of work as a veteran lawyer. I met him around 2013 or 14. I knew him from the notarial aspect. Chircop had asked me to draw up a constitution of debt with commercial partners of Chircop." Laura Calleja
11:33 The next witness is Notary Malcolm Mangion. Laura Calleja
11:32 Schembri had left a raft of problems for Agius to deal with, says the witness. Agius had dealt with him properly; there was a good relationship, he says. "In your eyes, was Adrian Agius, a gentleman?" asks the lawyer. "Definitely," replied the witness. Laura Calleja
11:29 Etienne Cassar was "a puppet", the witness recalls Chircop telling him. Laura Calleja
11:29 Chircop was angry at Ryan Schembri, suggests the lawyer. The witness agrees. Laura Calleja
11:28 There was mutual respect between Chricop and Agius, but at the same time, he wasn't paying Chircop. Agius said he had offered Chircop his house. Adrian was doing everything he could. Even Chircop had told him this, the witness says. Laura Calleja
11:26 The witness confirms Chircop's wife was also not present. Laura Calleja
11:26 Abela asks if Etienne Cassar's wife was there. "I don't think so," the witness replies. "There was Ryan Schembri's wife, for sure, but I don't think Etienne's was there." Laura Calleja
11:24 Chircop would deal as C&K ltd, his company, explains the witness. Laura Calleja
11:24 But in the Chircop scenario, the witness said, this was not done, and a constitution of debt was done instead. Laura Calleja
11:22 Abela asks what happens to the profits in a contract of cession (the normal way of ending the contract). The witness says that the original buyer and the subsequent buyer appear on the day of the final contract, and the cession is signed together with the sale. Laura Calleja
11:21 "I took it that he was tired of dealing with More Supermarkets," the witness says. Laura Calleja
11:21 In his eight years as an agent, he had never encountered the phrase "constitution of debt." Laura Calleja
11:20 Abela asks about promises of sale and the right of substitution. The new buyer would be substituted in the final deed, the witness answers. But in Chircop's case, it was done by a constitution of debt, "it was the first time I ever heard of this practice." Laura Calleja
11:16 Lawyer Alfred Abela asks to cross-examine the witness. Laura Calleja
11:15 "One day, he had asked me if I knew a debt collector. I played the fool and said I didn't know," the witness says. Laura Calleja
11:12 Chircop had said that he was ready to sue "them", says the witness. Asked who "them" referred to, he said that he understood that he was referring to the deal's guarantors. Laura Calleja
11:11 "I needed something to show the bank that I had these assets," says the witness. Chircop had explained that he wasn't paying him because he hadn't gathered the money yet. Laura Calleja
11:09 Ryan Schembri had emptied his accounts before absconding, so not even the €250,000 deposit was recoverable, the witness says. Laura Calleja
11:07 The guarantees were over properties at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq belonging to Adrian Agius, another to Etienne Cassar, a property belonging to Ryan Schembri's father. Laura Calleja
11:06 There was between €700 and €800,000 pending to be paid to Chircop by EROM; at least that is what was signed on the constitution of debt. But the guarantees were on Adrian Agius and Ryan Schembri. Laura Calleja
11:03 Chircop was pressing the witness over the deal after the Schembri purchase fell through. Barthet had engaged lawyer Adrian Delia to send a legal letter to Chircop, who then backed off. Laura Calleja
11:03 The witness says that because More Supermarkets were desperate to use it, they agreed with GDL for payment of €10,000 a month. Laura Calleja
11:00 "I would communicate with Adrian, and sometimes it appeared there were communication problems with Schembri. Notary Malcolm Mangion took care of the contracts, said the witness. Laura Calleja
10:56 Lawyer George Camilleri takes up the questioning. Laura Calleja
10:55 At the second meeting, Ryan and an accountant, Etienne Cassar and Carmel Chircop and Adrian Agius, were in attendance. Laura Calleja
10:55 At the first meeting, Agius had said that he needed to show it to his friends 'tal-More.' Laura Calleja
10:55 Arnaud asks him about the viewing of the warehouse. "At first, I thought it was for him, but later it became clear that Ryan Schembri called the shots, you understand?" says Barthet. Laura Calleja
10:54 Arnaud takes up questioning. He asks the witness to identify Adrian Agius in the courtroom. He does so. Laura Calleja
10:53 The final deed was never made, as Schembri left Malta. The only source of concrete documentation was Adrian Agius, he says. Laura Calleja
10:52 Another payment of around €50,000 was made to Chircop upfront. Schembri had refused to give the witness a copy of the contract, he says. Laura Calleja
10:49 A new promise of sale was entered into between EROM and the seller; the payment was to be made over a period of around six months, he says. Laura Calleja
10:48 The men met at Vincenti Buildings, the witness says. Ryan Schembri and Chircop had made a contract of cession on the promise of sale to access the seller directly, says Barthet. Ryan Schembri and EROM trading were involved. It resulted that full compliance was not carried out. Laura Calleja
10:44 Negotiations were difficult because Schembri was hard to make an appointment with, the witness says. Laura Calleja
10:43 They said they needed it to supply more supermarkets and that Schembri had plans for 20 more supermarkets and export business. "They were stuck for space," he explains. Laura Calleja
10:42 Adrian Agius and Ryan Schembri representing More Supermarkets, had come with Chircop. They liked the property, he says. Laura Calleja
10:42 In the meantime, Chircop found no compliance on the place, so he had applied for it. Laura Calleja
10:40 Barthet says that someone with cash in hand had asked for a large warehouse. He was Adrian Agius, he says. Laura Calleja
10:40 The witness says Grech was in a hurry to grow his business, and Chircop took on the promise of the sale himself. Laura Calleja
10:39 Chircop had come to see the property with a certain Ray Grech. "They had a meat importation business or something like that," Barthet says. Laura Calleja
10:38 There had been some interest in the warehouse which he was the agent of. "Out of the blue, Dr Chircop had called me...he liked the property," the witness says. Laura Calleja
10:34 Barthet had been spoken to by the police about a warehouse which he had brokered the sale of. The warehouse is in Qormi. Laura Calleja
10:33 The court is back in session. The next witness is Peter Barthet. Laura Calleja
10:09 The court is suspending the sitting for 15 minutes. Laura Calleja
10:08 The contract with Vella was for about a year, she says. He would call her up and say, let's meet to settle the bill to pay his rent. Laura Calleja
10:05 The witness is now describing the property's layout. Laura Calleja
10:05 The witness points out Vella in the courtroom. Laura Calleja
10:04 The property had been rented out through an estate agent. It was to be rented to a couple with children, but Jamie Vella had met her. Laura Calleja
10:02 The press is prohibited from publishing any of the addresses mentioned. The maisonette had been rented to Jamie Vella. Laura Calleja
10:01 She had spoken to the police about a property of hers in Santa Venera, a maisonette in an apartment complex, she says. She would rent it out. Laura Calleja
09:58 The next witness is Ruth Chircop. Laura Calleja
09:57 Arnaud asks her what time the sounds were heard. "Between 7-7:05 am," she says. Laura Calleja
09:54 "Nothing. No cars were coming or going," the witness replies. Arnaud asks what made her look at the garage building. "The sound came from that side," she explains. Laura Calleja
09:53 Arnaud is now questioning the witness questions. He asks what she saw from her balcony overlooking Sqaq San Pawl. Laura Calleja
09:52 Witness says she had later given her testimony in court. Laura Calleja
09:51 The witness says she spoke to her husband about the incident and also the police. She was leaving the house when the police had stopped her, she says. Laura Calleja
09:49 She adds the time between the sounds were "not even a second." Laura Calleja
09:48 Camilleri asks the witness what she saw. "Nothing. I saw my husband in front of me and nobody coming in or out of the garage complex," she says. Laura Calleja
09:47 She says she had got up and went onto her balcony immediately, together with her husband. Laura Calleja
09:47 "It was around seven in the morning. It was my day off. My bedroom overlooks the garage entrance," the witness says, adding that she heard three sounds after each other. She knocks on the stand three times, "we thought it was a door being hit," she says. Laura Calleja
09:42 The next witness is Maria Camilleri Paigi, who lives near the murder scene. She testifies in English. Laura Calleja
09:41 Camilleri says his window was closed. The sound of the shots was "sharp", he adds. Laura Calleja
09:40 Lawyer Alfred Abela asks the witness whether he was asleep. "I had just woken up," he says. Laura Calleja
09:38 Camilleri is currently describing the exits to the garage. Laura Calleja
09:36 Camilleri says he did not see anyone coming or going. He then spoke to the police. Laura Calleja
09:34 "After about five minutes, I went to have a look out of the window, overlooking the entrance of the garages," Camilleri says. Laura Calleja
09:33 The witness says he is a fan of first-person shooter video games. He recognised the sound as a pistol. "They weren't rapid shots. I heard around four or five shots. Maybe a second or two apart." Laura Calleja
09:30 "I remember I was in bed at my mother's house in Birkirkara. She lives opposite the garage complex. I heard some shots... it was early morning between 7-8 am," Camilleri says. Laura Calleja
09:28 There are no further questions for this witness. He steps off the stand. The next witness is Clive Camilleri. Laura Calleja
09:27 There were two gunshot wounds on Chircop's front and back, the witness says. He couldn't tell if the ones on the back were entry or exit wounds. Laura Calleja
09:26 A new witness, Dr Cherubino, takes the stand. He had been on duty at the Mosta health centre and had been informed that there was a shooting in Birkirkara and that he had to go and certify the victim's death. Laura Calleja
09:23 Lawyer George Camilleri said this witness was vital because he had discovered the body. Laura Calleja
09:21 Grixti steps off the stand. The magistrate asks the prosecution why witnesses who testified in the inquiry were being brought to testify again. Laura Calleja
09:19 They were always open, he says. Laura Calleja
09:19 Grixti is asked about the other doors. They are pedestrian doors, he explains. One opens on to Triq John Borg and the other onto an alleyway, Sqaq Riku. Laura Calleja
09:16 The gate to the complex was always open because it wasn't working. It hadn't been working for at least a year before then, he adds. Laura Calleja
09:15 The witness is now being asked about his interactions with the victim. He says he would meet him there when going for his car. Laura Calleja
09:15 There was a hole in the victim's shirt surrounded by liquid and blood, the witness says. Laura Calleja
09:14 Arnaud asks him to describe the wounds on the body. Laura Calleja
09:14 The witness says he had been walking his dog when a friend who lived opposite the garage told him that four shots had been fired. Laura Calleja
09:11 Superintendent Keith Arnaud takes over questioning from George Camilleri. Laura Calleja
09:11 The witness went to the depot and released a statement. Later, he also testified in the magisterial inquiry. Laura Calleja
09:10 Two policewomen from the Birkirkara police station were first on the scene. They accompanied him to the garage and confirmed that Chircop was dead. Then the Rapid Intervention Unit arrived. Laura Calleja
09:09 "I touched his hand. I didn't know what to do... it was cold but flexible. It was October, so his hand was cold," he says. Laura Calleja
09:07 Chircop was shot in his upper and lower left torso, Grixti adds. Laura Calleja
09:07 Grixti says he then called 112. Laura Calleja
09:06 "I called out to him, and he didn't reply, so I went up to him. I found him face up with two bullet wounds... his right hand was still moving," Grixti says. Laura Calleja
09:05 Grixti says this time he noticed a person's feet on the ground protruding from the doorway. Laura Calleja
09:05 Grixti says he saw the door of Chircop's garage open. He would see him there every day, he says. Laura Calleja
09:04 The building has three entrances, Grixti says. Laura Calleja
09:04 Grixti is asked what he remembers. He says he went to the Rampol building garage complex. He heard four shots; he says his garage is next door to Carmel Chircop's. He went to pick up his motorcycle to go to work. Laura Calleja
09:00 The first witness, Augustine Grixti, is summoned to the stand. Laura Calleja
08:58 The magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo enters the courtroom. The sitting begins. Laura Calleja
08:56 The accused have been led into the courtroom. They stand in the dock, discussing something with their lawyers, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin. Laura Calleja
08:46 We are waiting for proceedings to start. Laura Calleja
08:46 Good morning. Laura Calleja

The compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continues this morning. 

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Matthew Agius is Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday.
