Court finds sufficient evidence for indictment in police rape case

A court has decreed that it had seen sufficient evidence to indict a police officer for rape this morning, after hearing the alleged victim testify.

40-year-old Glenn Carabott also had a request for bail turned down this morning, with the court citing a risk of him tampering with the evidence.

Carabott stands charged with rape, non-consensual sexual acts, taking a video of the non-consensual encounter, sexual harassment and committing a crime he was duty bound to prevent.

During his arraignment, presiding magistrate Gabriella Vella had been told the police sergeant had been despatched to the alleged victim’s house to investigate a burglary report, but had raped the woman instead.

He was arraigned last month and remanded in custody.

Before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning, the man’s alleged victim testified via video link, after the press was ordered to leave. Her testimony was heard behind closed doors.

Prior to that, Inspector John Spiteri exhibited Carabott’s service notebook which the police had seized upon his arrest. It is a notebook issued to all police officers for their “prime note” – notes they jot down at crime scenes and upon which they then base their reports and testimonies.

The court noted an application filed by the alleged victim yesterday, in which she requested that she be allowed to testify behind closed doors, amongst other things.

The court said it was very pertinent to see the provisions of the Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence Act and in the light of them and the provisions of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, authorised the woman to testify away from the prying eyes of the public.

A decree of prima facie was given, meaning that the court had seen sufficient evidence to say that there are grounds for the man to be indicted.

Inspectors John Spiteri and Michael Vella prosecuted. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Charmaine Cherrett were defence counsel.

Lawyer Rene Darmanin appeared parte civile for the alleged victim.