Police issue 1,078 fines for COVID-19 regulation breaches

Three fines issued for the organisation of mass events  

17 May 2021, 5:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo

Enforcement authorities issued 1,078 fines to people found breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

Facebook page Covid-19 Malta announced that 809 people were fined for not wearing a mask.

160 people were found to be congregating in groups larger than four.

76 fines were also issued to people who broke household regulation, while 10 people broke quarantine rules.

Seven establishments were also fined for breaking COVID-19 regulation.

Three fines were issued to people who organised mass events.

