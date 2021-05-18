'When will you pay me?': Sergeant overheard Carmel Chircop complaining about debt payments

A police sergeant overheard Carmel Chircop on the phone with someone asking about debt payments days before the lawyer's assassination, the court heard on Tuesday.

The sergeant, Emanuel Scicluna, told the court that he had seen Chircop one Saturday afternoon in October 2015, and overheard him speaking to someone on the phone.

Scicluna said Chircop appeared angry. The lawyer was heard saying "when are you going to give me those payments?".

The person on the other side of the call was not mentioned in court. However, one of the accused, namely Adrian Agius, owed Chircop €600,000 at the time of the murder.

The sergeant knew Chircop personally, as the latter had been president of a band club. Beyond this, Chircop enjoyed extensive community bonds and other business relationships.

Carmel Chircop, 51, was killed in the morning of 8 October 2015 as he walked to the Birkirkara garage complex, where he died from four gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Several other eyewitnesses appeared in court to testify on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. Many of the eyewitnesses recalled going on site and seeing a burnt car, scattered body parts, and car pieces around the area.

One AFM representative explained how there had been a crater in the road at a distance from the car. This fact together with the appearance of the car on sight indicated that all this was the result of a car bomb.

That same representative had gone on site on the day of the explosion, and a few days later with a Dutch investigation team. The crime scene was separated into three areas, with officials looking for bomb components and fragments from the blast.

Another AFM sergeant recalled seeing a person underneath the dashboard of the car on site, by the passenger-side of the car. One member of the Civil Protection Department said he saw a leg somewhere on site.

All this was heard during the compilation of evidence against Adrian Agius, his brother Robert Agius, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio on Tuesday morning.

The Aguis brothers are facing charges of involvement in two murders, including that of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in the garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Key courtroom players

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.