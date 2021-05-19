Police to charge man over 2018 Gozo murder

The police will be arraigning a Serbian man over a 2018 murder in Gozo after a breakthrough enabled investigators to identify the perpetrator from CCTV footage.

The victim was Egyptian man Walid Salah Abdel Motaleb Mohammed aged 42 at the time of the murder.

Police did not name the perpetrator but gave details of the investigation in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Police said the breakthrough came after CCTV analysis showed Mohammed getting into a car with the Serbian man in Republic Street, Victoria. The footage was obtained from outlets in Victoria.

The accused was arrested on 10 May 2021 and was given police bail twice during investigations, police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said.

He added that the victim was found in the outskirts of Għarb on 15 January 2018 at around 7:40 am near the San Dimitri chapel. Mohammed was found with two gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

Pisani said the shots were fired from close-range and five shotgun shells were discovered in the vicinity by forensic experts.

The murder weapon is yet to be found.

The accused will be arraigned in front of the duty magistrate at the Gozo court this evening at around 6:00pm.

Questioned on the motive behind the murder, the police spokesperson said that it is yet to be established, with investigations still underway.

Asked if the murder could be linked to the victim’s past criminal history, Pisani did not divulge information.