Controlled delivery leads to cannabis charges for Attard man

A shopkeeper from Attard has been remanded in custody after he picked up a package containing half a kilogram of cannabis grass from a post office.

Inspectors Steven Ryan Micallef and Marshal Mallia told magistrate Monica Vella that the accused – 23 year old Jason Micallef from Attard- that the police had intercepted the package, which had been addressed to someone else and had arranged a controlled delivery.

Micallef was arrested as he took possession of the parcel, which the police said contained 500g of cannabis grass.

He was charged earlier today, accused of importing the drug, trafficking it, aggravated possession and breaching several court orders. In fact, it emerged in court that Micallef had allegedly breached the conditions of four bail decrees and two suspended sentences. He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Franco Debono, requested bail, arguing that the evidence had already been preserved in the inquiry and that there could therefore be no tampering with evidence.

The court, however, denied the request, ordering Micallef be remanded in custody.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.