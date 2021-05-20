Couple charged after prosecution notes Mercedes they owned did not tally with their income

An unemployed young couple has been arraigned in court and made to answer money laundering charges after prosecutors allegedly noted that they owned a used Mercedes that did not tally with their income.

The arraignment comes after a string of strange prosecutions where in separate cases, a butcher, hairdresser and driving tutor have been arraigned on similar charges.

Before magistrate Monica Vella this afternoon, assisted by lawyers from the office of the Attorney General, police inspectors Paul John Farrugia and Robert Azzopardi charged Justin Farrugia and Marlene Dimech with money laundering offences.

Farrugia was unemployed after being boarded out and his girlfriend was pregnant and had a young child, the court was told.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi told the court that the man was buying the Mercedes through a hire-purchase agreement and expressed his puzzlement at why the couple were being charged with money laundering.

Farrugia who has a pending case relating to drugs answered not guilty to the charges issued against him. He was refused bail.

His 24-year-old girlfriend also pleaded not guilty and was released on bail under no deposit and against a €4,000 guarantee.

The woman was represented by lawyer Alexander Scerri Herrera, her partner was represented by lawyers Roberto Spiteri and Christian Camilleri. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi also assisted Farrugia.