menu

Police looking for silver Mitsubishi involved in St Paul’s Bay hit-and-run

Police have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing a silver Mitsubishi ASX or a Mitsubishi Outlander with a missing left side view mirror

karl_azzopardi
21 May 2021, 8:28pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Mitsubishi ASX (File Photo)
Mitsubishi ASX (File Photo)

The police need help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident.

The vehicle in question, a silver Mitsubishi ASX or a Mitsubishi Outlander, was involved in the incident in St Paul’s Bay on 6 May.

Police said the vehicle has a missing left side view mirror.

The hit-and-run left a man in serious condition.

Police are urging the public with any information on the incident to come forward by calling 119 or 21224 0019 or at the local police station.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.