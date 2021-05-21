Police looking for silver Mitsubishi involved in St Paul’s Bay hit-and-run

The police need help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident.

The vehicle in question, a silver Mitsubishi ASX or a Mitsubishi Outlander, was involved in the incident in St Paul’s Bay on 6 May.

Police said the vehicle has a missing left side view mirror.

The hit-and-run left a man in serious condition.

Police are urging the public with any information on the incident to come forward by calling 119 or 21224 0019 or at the local police station.