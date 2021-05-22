Tragedy at sea: two men drown in overnight incident at St Paul's Bay

Two men have drowned in the sea at St Paul’s Bay, in a tragic incident last night.

The police were informed that the two victims, men from Nigeria, drowned at Dawret il-Gżejjer at around 12.15am.

It is understood that one of the men fell into the sea and found himself in difficulty, unable to get back on land. The second man called for assistance and then got into the water to try and help his friend.

Armed Forces of Malta divers and Civil Protection Department members were unable to rescue the men from the sea.

The two men were eventually brought ashore but were certified dead at the scene.

Duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is leading an inquiry into the deaths. The police are also carrying out a parallel investigation.