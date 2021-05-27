Construction worker jailed for groping 16-year-old schoolgirl

A court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to four years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on her way to afterschool lessons.

Baday Osman from Turkey was accused of committing the crime on 2 October 2019 in Paola.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Hubert Cini had charged the man with committing a sexual act without consent and inflicting slight injuries on his victim. He was also accused of attacking the girl and causing her to fear violence.

The court had seen a medical certificate documenting the victim’s injuries and CCTV footage of the incident.

Through his lawyers Giannella De Marco and Gianluca Caruana Curran, Osman had entered a plea of not guilty to the charges during his arraignment. However, he later admitted to the crimes.

Sentencing the accused, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said that the act had taken place without any provocation and “in the light of day, to show how nothing will hold him back.”

Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell was defence counsel. Lawyers Natalino Caruana De Brincat and Melhino Mercieca appeared for the victim.