‘I can’t confirm Keith Schembri’s involvement in the murder on oath,’ Melvin Theuma tells court

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, continued Thursday morning with a tense and emotion testimony from Melvin Theuma.

Recordings were played of conversations between Theuma and Johann Cremona, the latter being a close aide and providing support to Theuma throughout the murder and until his arrest.

In the recordings, Cremona was pressuring Theuma to get rid of all the recordings and files he had in relation to the murder. Ultimately, Theuma kept these recordings as proof in the event that he is arrested on suspicion of facilitating the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Words mean nothing. Only I have proof,” Theuma was heard saying in one of the recordings.

He added that he wanted Yorgen Fenech and Kenneth Camilleri, a former security guard at Castille, to know that he had these recordings on him in order to gain leverage over them.

“What would be more believable?” Theuma questioned, “Going to the police and saying that Yorgen Fenech was the mastermind as if it were simple? Or showing them the recordings?”

Theuma reiterated how he knew that his initial arrest would centre around his gambling operations, but that the raid would eventually lead to an investigation into his involvement in the murder.

“If Keith Schembri knew this, why did he never tell me to stop with the illegal betting?” Theuma said bitterly.

Theuma further added how he had expected that former minister Chris Cardona would be framed for the murder, with police pinning it on him.

The self-confessed middleman in the murder appeared highly agitated throughout the court hearing. Halfway through the sitting, Theuma launched an emotional speech addressing the guilt he feels having been involved in the murder.

“Jason Azzopardi and three judges, one of them being Abigail Lofaro, had told me… ‘she was a mother’. That cross, and those words, will never get out of my head,” he told the court.

Theuma also mentioned how his family ended up being involved, with his son and his daughter’s son having been taken to Aġenzija Appoġġ.

“Now that I’m taking my pills in the way that I’m supposed to be taking them, and now that I am back to my senses, I can see that my worries stem directly from Daphne. I tell myself, look what I’ve done, look what I’ve gotten myself into.”

Referring to a Saturday evening in 2019, the same weekend that the MEP elections took place, Theuma said that he asked Fenech whether he would have done all this again had he known it would garner such international attention.

“Of course not,” Fenech told him.

During his examination of the witness, Jason Azzopardi referenced several mobile chat logs between Theuma and Yorgen Fenech. In one message, Fenech told Theuma to remain calm and go to Maksar - one of the brothers who had supplied the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He was told to remain calm because Vince Muscat, who pleaded guilty to the murder earlier this year, had already started spilling the beans on the murder back in 2019.

Theuma explained that Fenech knew a lot of information on the case, and that Fenech was getting his information from Keith Schembri and Silvio Valletta.

Back when he was Chief of Staff within the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri had access to confidential information through the Malta Secret Service. On the other hand, Silvio Valletta is a former Deputy Police Commissioner, allowing him insight into the investigations.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all in 2019.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General. The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.