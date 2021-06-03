Money laundering cases involving Keith Schembri and Nexia BT partners continue

The compilation of evidence against former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and associates continues this morning.

Schembri was charged together with his elderly father Alfio Schembri, a director of several of the Kasco companies, and business partner Malcolm Scerri and financial controller Robert Zammit.

Schembri was charged with corruption and giving false testimony. He was also accused of forgery.

Nexia BT partners and associates in court

The compilation of evidence against Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna and their financial controller Katrin Bondin Carter is also expected to take place this morning.

In September 2020, Tonna and Cini lost their warrants to practice as accountants after the regulatory authority initiated disciplinary proceedings against them. The board also suspended the registration of Nexia BT, BTI Management Limited and Nexia BT Advisory Services Limited.

Both cases will be heard by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.