[LIVE] Court starts hearing evidence in Adrian Hillman financial crimes case

Adrian Hillman's compilation of evidence starts today after he was extradited from the UK last week.

Hillman is charged with various financial crimes, including bribery and money laundering.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding over the compilation of evidence hearings.

Stefano Filletti and Maurice Meli are defence counsel.

The prosecution is led by Inspector Joseph Xerri, aided by lawyers from the Attorney General.