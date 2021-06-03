menu

[LIVE] Court starts hearing evidence in Adrian Hillman financial crimes case

Follow us live as we sit in for the first sitting of the compilation of evidence against former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman

matthew_agius
3 June 2021, 12:46pm
by Matthew Agius
Adrian Hillman
Adrian Hillman
13:46 The inspector says that according to a blueprint found on Kasco servers, Hillman, Noel Galea, Simon Poulton and Malcolm Scerri had to receive funds over the sale. Kurt Sansone
13:46 Xerri continues to testify that in August 2016, Progress Press sent a letter to Malta Enterprise informing them about the purchase of a different machine to that which had been approved. Malta Enterprise accepted the change and reduced the amount of the grant. The term ‘consumables’ was never mentioned. Hillman had to be paid €151,000 in commissions over this machine. Kurt Sansone
13:43 QUICK REMINDER: Agora was filmed in Malta in 2008. The Maltese company that serviced the production was Cinebiss Ltd, which included Keith Schembri as a shareholder. Kurt Sansone
13:37 Malta Enterprise recommended that the request for conversion of tax credits be refused. But the government agency accepted a request for investment aid to the tune of €1.6 million. Xerri says that Malta Enterprise paid €1.6 million to Progress Press as part of the assistance. Progress Press presented two invoices – €2 million for the HP Indigo machinery and €3.5 million for the Komori machine. Kurt Sansone
13:36 The inspector continues to testify about how Hillman was a consultant for Keith Schembri, including on the film Agora which was shot in Malta. Xerri adds that the police investigated the Progress Press digital project over the purchase of the last machine. He explains that Progress Press had to invest €5 million and at the same time made a request to convert €12 million in tax credits into cash. Kurt Sansone
13:32 QUICK RECAP: Adrian Hillman, a former managing director at Allied Newspapers, publishers of Times of Malta, is charged with various financial crimes, including bribery and money laundering. The case revolves around printing machinery that Allied Group subsidiary, Progress Press bought for its new printing press in Mrieħel. The company bought the machinery from Keith Schembri’s Kasco Group. The accusations state that Hillman benefited from backhanders, disguised as commissions, from the deal. He received money from Schembri through offshore companies. Experts concluded that Hillman received in excess of €1 million from the deal he negotiated on behalf of Progress Press. Kurt Sansone
13:26 He says that Hillman’s investment account at Zenith only received money from Keith Schembri. The inspector says the word ‘commissions’ was used to cover up for corruption. Kurt Sansone
13:23 The conclusion was that Brian Tonna and Nexia BT were professional money launderers, the inspector says. He says Adrian Hillman received “much more” than €650,000 from Keith Schembri. “The experts had concluded Hillman received in excess of €1 million,” Xerri says. Kurt Sansone
13:21 He explains that the machines were bought directly but the transactions were processed through three different jurisdictions. “The conclusion of experts was that this was money laundering,” Xerri says. Kurt Sansone
13:20 Money transfers from an account held by Malmos Ltd at JYSKE Bank took place. Xerri says that commissions exceeded €5.5 million. “These were planned before the invoices to Progress Press were issued. These were backhanders, processed by Karl Cini’s and Brian Tonna’s companies,” Xerri testifies. Kurt Sansone
13:18 Xerri says that according to the blueprint, Hillman received €230,000 in commissions. Several offshore companies were created, including Networks Overseas Ltd, which is owned by Hillman. The inspector says that Networks Overseas half-owned RS Paper Supplies, while the other half was owned by Halfort Ltd, belonging to Schembri.

RS Paper Supplies would be used to cover up payments to Keith Schembri and Adrian Hillman. Kurt Sansone
13:15 The court hears how in 2013, Progress Press decided to buy another machine for which it received three offers, including an HP machine represented in Malta by Kasco. The inspector says that Adrian Hillman and others received commissions on this machine. Kurt Sansone
13:13 Hillman's Networks Overseas Ltd holds 50% ownership of RS Supplies Ltd, while the other half is owned by Halfort Ltd. Xerri says that this indicated that the accused and Keith Schembri were business partners. Kurt Sansone
13:08 Xerri says that what had to be a straightforward purchase became a complicated process to cover up backhanders. He adds that Matthew Pace from MFSP, later renamed Zenith, created a backdated document signed by Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna, saying the funds were for consultancies. The inspector says that the inquiry concluded that these documents were fabricated. Kurt Sansone
13:04 Xerri says that in August 2009, Keith Schembri created another spreadsheet on payments as a result of this deal. Schembri and Hillman were on the spreadsheet as beneficiaries, he says. Kurt Sansone
13:02 The inspector says that the price of the GWS machine was USD13.5 million, payable in 13 instalments. “The procurement process was vitiated,” he adds. Kurt Sansone
12:59 The inspector continues reading from his notes. Kurt Sansone
12:58 The court orders that all the testimony, which give a complete picture of the investigations conducted by the police and their results are to, at this stage, be given as it is necessary for the court to understand and exercise its competence on the relevance of the testimony. The magistrate says that for the purposes of a decision on prima facie, it will be for the court to weigh the probative value of what will be said. Kurt Sansone
12:56 The magistrate says that at this point she cannot ask the prosecution to be selective. Kurt Sansone
12:56 Defence lawyer Stefano Filletti stands up and interrupts. He objects to the quoting of references made by the co-accused. “A co-accused is not an admissible witness,” he points out. “So, it makes no sense to try and circumvent the law's prohibition, by citing what the witness said,” the lawyer insists. Kurt Sansone
12:55 The inspector is speed-reading a set of transactions worth millions involving various companies linked to Keith Schembri and Adrian Hillman. Kurt Sansone
12:54 The deal cost €5.2 million of which €4.7 million was profit. Xerri says there was no mention of Malmos and Halfort to the Maltese authorities. The machines were at a 73% mark-up. Kurt Sansone
12:53 He says that a spreadsheet by Keith Schembri showed how the buying of the GWS machine, was bought by Malmos Ltd in Gibraltar, owned by Schembri, and then bought by Halfort, another Schembri company, and then imported to Malta. Xerri says this was done to hide commissions from Malta. Kurt Sansone
12:52 The police inspector gives an overview of Adrian Hillman's career. Kurt Sansone
12:52 Inspector Joseph Xerri from the anti-money laundering squad takes the stand. He explains that the investigation started on 24 March, when he was ordered to investigate and prosecute following the conclusion of the inquiry by Josette Demicoli. The inquiry had started on a criminal complaint made by then Opposition leader Simon Busuttil. Kurt Sansone
12:50 Filletti informs the court that the parte civile are also co-accused in separate proceedings. Kurt Sansone
12:50 Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding. Stefano Filletti and Maurice Meli are defence counsel, while lawyer Maria Claire Ellul is parte civile for Progress Press and Allied Newspapers. The court sees the note filed by Progress and Allied in which they asked to join the case as parte civile. The court upholds the request. Kurt Sansone
12:49 The compilation of evidence against Adrian Hillman starts this afternoon. Kurt Sansone
12:48 Good afternoon. Kurt Sansone

Adrian Hillman's compilation of evidence starts today after he was extradited from the UK last week.

Hillman is charged with various financial crimes, including bribery and money laundering.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding over the compilation of evidence hearings.

Stefano Filletti and Maurice Meli are defence counsel.

The prosecution is led by Inspector Joseph Xerri, aided by lawyers from the Attorney General.

Matthew Agius is Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday.
