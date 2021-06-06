Police receive 150 reports of fraudulent phone calls over past week

Police within the Cyber Crime Unit have assisted in over 150 reports filed by persons targeted by fraudulent phone calls over the past week, and are appealing for further vigilance when asked for personal information.

In a statement issued on Sunday, police said that the majority of persons who reported these incidents did not fall victim to the call. However, others gave their details to the scammers and were swindled out of their money.

The phone calls in question are prerecorded in English, but use a local caller ID. The caller falsely identifies themselves as a member of the Malta Police Force, and claims that suspicious activity was detected in the victim's eID account, or that an arrest warrant has been issued on their name.

The caller subsequently asks the victim to press "1" on their device, and to follow any additional instructions. This is when the caller starts asking for personal information.

Police say that these scam calls are increasing by the day, and so are appealing to the public to remain vigilant and cautious when receiving phone calls, emails, and SMS's.

They added that they are working hand-in-hand with telephone operators to identify the source of these scam calls.