Man dead after falling a height of four storeys at the Hal Far industrial estate

40-year-old Italian man dies in Hal Far industrial estate accident on Tuesday  

karl_azzopardi
8 June 2021, 1:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi

An Italian man has died after falling a height of four storeys at the Hal Far industrial estate.

The accident happened at around 11:35 am on Tuesday.

Police said the 40-year-old was carrying out works on a factory roof at the industrial estate.

A medical team tried to assist the man, but he was certified dead on the site of the accident.

Duty magistrate Monica Vella has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

