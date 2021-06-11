Police give chase as murder suspect in Marsa stabbing is apprehended

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 23-year-old man, a Ghanian national, in a stabbing.

District police in Hamrun and the Rapid Intervention Unit were alerted to the incident at 10pm, after an argument between two men was reported on Triq it-Tiġrija, in Marsa.

The victim was found unconscious, face up and wounded on the street, in a pool of blood, police reported. He was certified dead on arrival at Mater Dei Hospital after emergency units rushed to the scene.

Police said the victim had suffered three stab wounds.

At 1:30am, police officers from the homicide and major crimes squads located the residence of the alleged aggressor on Azzopardi Street, in Marsa. As they forced themselves into the man’s house, the suspect, a 25-year-old Ghanian national, attempted to escape over the roofs of the townhouses.

Police gave chase and apprehended the suspect. The weapon used in the stabbing was also located among bushes by a group of trees on Triq il-Jum.

Duty magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading the inquiry.