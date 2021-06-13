menu

Man arrested after police find nine kilos of cannabis

Police arrest man carrying around €180,000 in cannabis grass

karl_azzopardi
13 June 2021, 10:05am
by Karl Azzopardi

The police arrested a man who was found to be carrying nine kilogrammes of cannabis on Friday.

Police said the 42-year-old was hiding the cannabis in electronic equipment such as computer towers.

A search in his home led to the discovery of 150 grams of a white substance suspected of being cocaine.

The cannabis’ street value is estimated at around €180,000, while the cocaine’s street value stands at around €9,000.

An inquiry is being held, and police investigations are ongoing.

