Man arrested after police find nine kilos of cannabis

The police arrested a man who was found to be carrying nine kilogrammes of cannabis on Friday.

Police said the 42-year-old was hiding the cannabis in electronic equipment such as computer towers.

A search in his home led to the discovery of 150 grams of a white substance suspected of being cocaine.

The cannabis’ street value is estimated at around €180,000, while the cocaine’s street value stands at around €9,000.

An inquiry is being held, and police investigations are ongoing.