Motorcyclist seriously injured in Qawra traffic accident
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Qwara on Tuesday evening
A man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Qawra on Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred at around 6:30pm in Triq il-Merluzz.
Police said a collision had occurred between a Toyota Yaris driven by a 22-year-old woman from Marsaxlokk and a 25-year-old from San Pawl il-Bahar driving a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has been appointed to the inquiry.
A police investigation is ongoing.