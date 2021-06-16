Motorcyclist seriously injured in Qawra traffic accident

A man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Qawra on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred at around 6:30pm in Triq il-Merluzz.

Police said a collision had occurred between a Toyota Yaris driven by a 22-year-old woman from Marsaxlokk and a 25-year-old from San Pawl il-Bahar driving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.